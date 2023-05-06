Court Bauer is a big fan of former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

The company CEO recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the Samoan Werewolf, as well as current world champion Alexander Hammerstone. Bauer tells the show hosts that both men were rejected at the WWE Performance Center for silly reasons, but is happy that they are both in the MLW system that has “figured them out.”

Hammerstone went for a few tryouts and was told, ‘You look too much like Triple H.’ The same with Fatu — people forget he had like three or four tryouts at WWE PC. They didn’t sign him. Now, everyone’s like, ‘He should go to WWE.’ There’s a reason the dude keeps re-upping with us. This is the system that has figured it out. We found him, and he found himself.

Fans had recently been fantasy booking Fatu in WWE’s ongoing Bloodline storyline since he is a real member of the Anoa’i family. While Bauer understands this booking, he hopes that fans will support Fatu in the company that he actually works for at the moment.

He has all the love for his family [The Bloodline] and what they’re doing there [in WWE], but he’s enjoying his time in MLW. If you’re finding him on MLW, support the company that gave him that spotlight. Don’t try to fancy book something, when the machine there [in WWE] didn’t get it, didn’t see it. So, support where he is and where he is thriving.

Suffice to say, both Hammerstone and Fatu don’t seem to be leaving MLW anytime soon.

On May 2nd, MLW announced a new partnership with FITE that will bring premium live events to its FITE+ subscription service. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)