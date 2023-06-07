Diamante is working on bringing LAX to AEW.

The company star spoke about the famous IMPACT Wrestling faction during a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner. Diamante herself was a member of LAX during its relaunch back in 2017, which also featured Santana and Ortiz. She recalls that time being a whirlwind, but also a very cool moment of her pro wrestling career.

It was a whirlwind. We all got hit up, and I honestly didn’t know who they were going to choose for LAX, but let me tell you something, man, I’m glad it was Santana & Ortiz. Those are probably two of the best guys I’ve ever met in the business. Literally, Ortiz is an angel. He really, really is. He’s a wonderful guy. It was crazy but I felt like I was ready for whatever opportunity was thrown at me. When I found out I was going to be in LAX, I was like, ‘Wow, I got some shoes to fill.’ So I went there with a lot of pride and ready to do work because it’s a pretty legendary group to live up to. Getting to work with Homicide and Konnan was just, I was like a kid in a candy store. I was very grateful and appreciative to have legends like that in my corner, ready to work with me, ready to believe in me. Konnan hyped me up to do a bunch of the crazy shit that I did at IMPACT. It was cool being the one girl getting in the mix with the guys. C’mon, man, I got to do a moonsault to Marufuji. People only dream of working with Marufuji and here I am doing spots with him. It was very, very iconic and I reflect upon it all the time. At the moment it was hard to drink it all in because you’re, ‘What is my life?’ I remember going home, sitting on the couch, leaning back and going, ‘Wow, you’re really doing this.’ It was really cool. I reflect all the time.

When the subject of LAX being brought into AEW came up Diamante says that she’s secretly working on it.

I’m working on it. Don’t tell nobody. LAX was just too good to not bring back. LAX is too good, too iconic to not be around. The theme song too. That shit slaps. I’m not going to lie, coming out to it and hearing the helicopters and sirens and guns, that shit gets you hyped.

