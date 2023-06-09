The Road to Money In the Bank continues as tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

SmackDown will be headlined by The Usos reacting to how Solo Sikoa sided with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last week. Paul Heyman noted that Jey Uso will make his big decision tonight – either stay with The Bloodline or side with brother Jimmy Uso.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are advertised for tonight’s show by WWE and the arena. Damian Priest vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is advertised as the dark main event.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s show:

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Bayley vs. Mia Yim

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* How will The Usos react to what happened last week with The Bloodline?

