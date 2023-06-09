WWE officials are working on plans for the rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

As we’ve noted, Lesnar vs. Rhodes III is reportedly planned for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit. Another recent report indicated that the idea of doing a Collar Match was rejected by one of the parties involved.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that plans call for Lesnar vs. Rhodes III to be one of the SummerSlam main events. Stipulations are being discussed for the rubber match.

It was noted that one stipulation discussed is a Bull Rope match. The Bull Rope stipulation is not official as there are multiple other ideas on the table, and no final decision has been made.

Rhodes defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash last month, but then Lesnar got the win back at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday.

Lesnar is currently advertised for the July 3 post-Money In the Bank RAW from the CFG Bank Arena inn Baltimore, the July 17 RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the July 31 SummerSlam go-home RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston.

