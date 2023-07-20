Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF are the winners of the Blind Eliminator tournament.

The unlikely duo defeated Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia on this evening’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite from the TD Garden arena in Boston. Cole and MJF got the win after hitting the double-clothesline, which they had been teasing ever since they joined together as a tag team. They will now challenge FTR for the AEW tag team titles at the July 29th edition of AEW Collision.

Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

