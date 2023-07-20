AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature Kris Statlander defending the TBS Championship and the annual Royal Rampage matchup. It was also announced that the winner of Royal Rampage will receive a shot at the TNT Championship at the September 3rd ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago.

Full lineup is below.

Royal Rampage Match:

*Winner gets a shot at the TNT Championship at AEW ALL OUT

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Johnny TV, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

More matches will be announced for the July 20th AEW Collision