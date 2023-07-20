The double ring steel cage Blood & Guts main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Adam Page) defeat The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), PAC and Konosuke Takeshita.

Castagnoli and Omega started the match. Takeshita was out last for his team, while Ibushi was the final entrant. The match included several weapons, including a bucket of broken glass, a fork, steel chairs, a bed of nails, thumbtacks, a table and more.

At one point Pac had words with Castagnoli, then he walked out on the team and used a bolt cutter to escape. The match went on until The Golden Elite hit their finishers on the remaining opponents but Don Callis, who joined commentary mid-match, pulled Takeshita to safety, now making it a 3-on-5 fight. Matt used his sneaker to grind thumbtacks in Yuta’s face, while Moxley was handcuffed to the ropes and forced to watch. Page and Matt then choked Yuta out with a chain around his neck for the win. It looked like the finish was due to referee stoppage for Yuta passing out, but it was noted on commentary that Moxley submitted, while cuffed, to stop the choke on Yuta as he was unable to respond to the referee while being choked.

Moxley was forced to watch The Golden Elite celebrate as Dynamite went off the air.

Below are photos/videos of tonight’s Blood & Guts main event from the TD Garden in Boston:

He’s The Cleaner, The Best Bout Machine, The God Of Pro Wrestling- HE IS KENNY OMEGA! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegaManX #TheGoldenElite pic.twitter.com/fbgUZCpNGL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

For the first time in 7 months, The Bastard Pac is in a #AEW ring! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/UkpRFkrSkW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

The Cowboy is here to even up the odds! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!#HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/TmUnyJnV2S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

WILD THING!!!! The BCC’s Jon Moxley is here and ready to tear down the cage! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/y36MpbENvu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

The Young Buck’s Nick Jackson is entering Blood And Guts on fire! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/jdZo5iAxx9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

The BCC’s Wheeler Yuta, with chair in hand, is sprinting towards Blood and Guts! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/Wr4fDG9TYl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

Time to start the #SuperKickParty! Matt Jackson is here for The Golden Elite! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ar0uXxlBuQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

The final member of Team BBC, Takeshita, is here. Making it 5 on 4! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@Takesoup pic.twitter.com/pIgc7MK3NM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

THE FINAL MEMBER OF THE GOLDEN ELITE!!! THE GOLDEN STAR KOTA IBUSHI!!!! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on TBS!@ibushi_kota pic.twitter.com/pl01TXbHcd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

"Violence for Violence" There will be a lot of questions to be answered within the camp of Blackpool Combat Club as the Golden Elite celebrate their victory.#AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/0n6B5JrgHw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.