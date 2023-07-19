NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 4 featuring Round 2 action between C & D Block competitors.

The tournament’s format and structure slightly different this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows will feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” tournament slogan and get to these results.

D BLOCK

Toru Yano vs Zack Sabre Jr.

This pairing is always a treat.

Kose Fujita coming down the ramp dressed as his mentor… but where’s our Zack? Doing the whole intro as if he’s ZSJ too. So “No Effort” Yano obviously sees that and just grabs a Young Lion from ringside, puts him in his robe and tells him to wrestle for him too.

Walking up the ramp for an easy night, that’s when our TMDK boy shows his face to catch YTR in a choke. It was all a ruse! Using Fujita to help tape up all of the corner pads so Yano can’t rip them off as usual.

Too smart for his own good, ZSJ charging up the ramp with a kick misses and is soon caught in a Yano trap. Oh no, no one searched Yano himself! Out comes the tape! Taping Sabre Jr’s feet together so he has to kangaroo hop all the way from the top of the ramp to beat the count. Cue lots of Looney Tunes falling over and getting caught in wires.

ZSJ beating the count right into a small package, don’t worry, he survived. Yano is then the one to fall into the trap, going to rip off a corner pad but he’s completely unaware they’ve been taped up. The frustration giving Zack enough time to flop around like a fish and get out of his binds.

Small package from ZSJ and the trickster Yano is pinned. No points stealing for you today, YTR!

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr (4 points)

C BLOCK

Mikey Nichols vs David Finlay (NEVER Openweight Champion)

Nichols immediately having none of Finlay’s BS, a statement shove of, “Don’t you intimidate me like that. That’s not bonza.” A follow up Stalling Suplex holding Finlay up high also added to that statement. Unfortunately, stepping up like that also just pissed off the Bullet Club leader into tackling him to outside for a ringside beat down.

The War Dog now making his own statement of control, showing his ability to swing a match into his favour. Although maybe he should have payed more attention to Mikey’s last match, a quick fight back and swift DDT later and we’ve suddenly entered damn physical back n’ forth.

The Sendai crowd getting right behind Nichols as he shows his bursts of momentum, David Finlay successfully fighting him right back down but the Mikey don’t kneel!

The Bullet Club leader calling for Oblivion instead shot us straight into a damn fast back n’ forth counter sequence. A beautiful looking spin around from Finlay as her reversed his way into a Bloody Sunday, which Nichols himself flipped out of. The two countering each other until Finlay shows exactly why he’s in the spotlight he is right now, reversing Mikey to perfectly catch him with the Oblivion for the win.

WINNER: David Finlay (4 points)

D BLOCK

Jeff Cobb vs Alex Coughlin

As Kevin Kelly put it, “… a battle of two big strong boys…”

Starting out with a test of strength lock up, Coughlin pushing Cobb to the ropes and showing little respect. Well, Cobb knows a little about respect… soon after diving at Coughlin with a shoulder tackle shouting, “John Cena!”

The Bullet Club War Dog using ringside chaos to swing back in over United Empire’s Olympian. Not to be overshadowed by big Jeff, Coughlin using this current flow on top to show off his own strength, full on shoulder pressing Cobb over his head. Now that’s some impressive “big strong boy”ing.

An impressive feat, but the posing and showing off to the crowd afterwards let Cobb right back in. Coughlin finding himself caught in a flurry, the match completely swinging out of his favour. Kicking out of Cobb’s standing Moonsault and getting lifted up for a Tour, managing to slip out and send us into our fast-paced finishing spree.

Cobb looking on top again, but a charge to the corner was damn impressively caught by Coughlin. The muscly War Dog really showing his strength, knocking Cobb down and calling for the end. Only for Jeff to find his own way to clobber the lad down, a stiff lariat sending Coughlin to the mat and we get the call to go on Tour.

Cobb lifting his opponent up and spinning him round with the Tour Of The Islands for the win.

WINNER: Jeff Cobb (4 points)

C BLOCK

EVIL vs Eddie Kingston

Eddie coming out with a kendo stick in full recognition of the BS that’s about to come. The dick’ead referee says no, but I’m sure we’ll the weapon’s face again.

It’s only a minute before EVIL takes us ringside, throwing Eddie into a row of chairs previously occupied by fleeing crowd members. Leaving the New Yorker out on the ground, making sure to lock the barricade and all.

Beating the count and back into the ring for a bit of EVIL pace slowing and face pulling, Eddie defiantly pulling his straps down and asking for more chops. Earning the fans respect for sure, but that does mean EVIL will just rake your face instead.

Kingston with the barrage of chops, showing his fight but getting caught by Mr Darkness once again. EVIL with his patented charge into the barricade to purposefully also knock over the ring announcer, the poor man’s table flipping over and crushing him against the other barricade behind him.

Dick Togo then grabbing Eddie’s leg to try and stop him beating the count. Not today! Kingston’s fight showing yet again, although the thing with EVIL is just when you think you have momentum… the referee goes down, Togo starts choking you and the King Of Darkness is now weilding your kendo stick.

Not today!

Kingston avoiding the swing, which goes into Togo instead, and snatching his weapon back to wallop on the goth. Swing after swing sending Dick Togo out and EVIL down! Eddie now finally able to own some momentum, but of course the referee is still down.

The time giving Eddie’s opponent enough space to recover, chops and backfists sending EVIL down, just not out. The villain trying to fight back with an Everything Is Evil, failing and entering our classic final stretch of an EVIL match. Magic Killer unwillingly assisted by the referee’s right shoulder and all.

Kingston refusing to give up though, going toe-to-toe with the man and winning out yet again. EVIL caught in the Stretch Muffler, pulling the referee so that Togo can hit Eddie over the head with a kendo stick. Which just angered Kingston, who let go of his hold stepped up to the Dick, which ironically was EVIL’s plan the whole time… a swift low blow, the audience boos, Everything Is Evil for the win.

WINNER: EVIL (4 points)

D BLOCK

Shane Haste vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

Kevin Kelly making sure we’re aware that Tanahashi’s hair is actually even more impressive, given it’s somehow holding shape absolutely perfectly in the insane humidity.

Haste winning out on the early offensive, the more willing of the two to play dirty to get the upper hand. Working on the head and neck of Tana, wearing the man down in an effort to get ahead of the man’s inevitable match swing. Tanahashi doing exactly that as he caught Shane’s charging leg kick into a Dragon Screw.

The Ace of The Universe moving slower after a slam into the barricade earlier during Haste’s wear n’ tear flow. That slightly slower movement just enough for the opponent to recover, meaning Tanahashi was going to struggle to maintain momentum in this match.

Every time he fought back, the TMKD man was right there with a reversal. Landing us in our NJPW counter-reversal culture earlier than Tana would have liked. A great Suplex reversal into one of his own had Haste on top, but that seemed to be the spark for Tanahashi’s ignition.

Tana finally finding his flow, charging Shane down and soon following up with the Slingblade. He’s too slow to climb the ropes for the finish though, Haste climbing up to fight him off. Tana’s spark of ignition still firing as he fights the man off, sending him crashing down and flying on to him soon after with the High Fly Flow.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 points)

C BLOCK

Henare vs Shingo Takagi

Henare having made worldwide press for being the first athlete ever to wear the tattoo markings of his indigenous heritage.

Both men banged up from their previous matches, but don’t let that mistake you into thinking they weren’t about to charge right into each other with force. Our first back n’ forth strength test ending with Henare’s damn impressive Spin Heel Kick.

Kelly describing Takagi’s actions as a “passionate ruthlessness” as he drops a stiff knee down onto Henare’s head. Sympathy or no, Henare had a weak point created against Nichols for everyone in the tournament to now aim for. The New Zealander still showing his force and power, his charges full of umph and his bombs still leaving his opponent with their wind knocked out. But that weak point was evident during Shingo’s attacks.

Henare showing his toughness fighting off Takagi into an awesome Jump Kick off Bret’s Rope. His follow up Rampage charge caught into an impressive DDT from Shingo though and The Dragon was once again on top. The United Empire man’s next attack also cut off as he’s Powerbombed off the corner and transitioned into a submission. Making the ropes, but soon to be facing the Made In Japan.

That toughness showing yet again as Henare fought off those attempts, not even Tagaki’s stiff forearms could keep him down. Catching Shingo with a stiff punch and spin kick combination, as our final run has such a great back n’ forth showing of might from both.

Elevating into a full headbutt battle, Henare winning out but Shingo’s quickly striking back. The match entering a full flow of no give, back n’ forth constantly with both men landing impressive shots on each other. Henare trying to nail Streets Of Rage but constantly fought off, the two lamping each other, but Henare’s headbutt was the strongest of all.

Shingo floored, Henare is finally able to nail the Streets Of Rage but he can’t follow up, after all that it only results in a kick out. Tagaki being tiredly dragged into the center for more as the 5 minute call sounds, only for him to catch his opponent with a snap Made In Japan. The Dragon is too worn to capitalise as well.

A stiff lariat grounds to only a one! Henare back up as Takagi shouts and charges with the Pumping Bomber, kick out at two. Made In Japan punched out of and we have a full on strike battle for the ages. Both lads clobbering each other with stiff strikes, before bouncing to their feet for more.

The 2 minute call sounds in their full flow, leading to both men holding each other up as they have another headbutt battle. Henare crashing his opponent down with yet another stiff AF headbutt, kick out at one!

Entering into a pure blitz for the final minute. Incredible stuff as the two swing with desperate strikes, a flurry way too fast to keep with, but resulting in a second Streets Of Rage from Henare. The referee desperately calling for him to make the cover as the crowd is in a frenzy with the 30 second call ringing out.

The United Empire hoss exhausted as he crawls for the cover and a loud cheer rings as he scored the three.

Henare is so far the absolute surprise breakout star of this G1.

WINNER: Henare (2 points)

D BLOCK

Tetsuya Naito vs Hirooki Goto

The quality of the previous match leaving the crowd so hyped for this next one. A loud eruption of chants for both men as the opening bell rings.

A respectful initial tie up exchange, quickly elevating into Naito crashing Goto down ringside. There’s a lot less messing about with Naito under this new 20 minute time limit format, having to just get to it with his inability to waste too much time.

Goto bringing it to the Ingobernable one, somewhat forcing Naito into the fight with his stiff strikes wearing the man down. An elbow drop to the LIJ man dealing that damage, but it was the spark Naito needed. Soon after spinning round with a Neckbreaker, slowly making his way over to Frankensteiner Goto off the corner, before tying him right up in a Koji Clutch submission and forcing him to scramble for the ropes.

As Naito went to elevate into his heavy hitters, Hirooki Goto entered into a fighting spirit fire. Refusing to stop battling it out and responding with stiff strikes, fully catching Naito’s Destino and taking us into a full strike exchange. Goto responding with fire to Naito’s stiff lampings as the match gets increasingly physical.

As they slowly get back to their feet, Naito takes too long and is soon caught draped over the second rope for an Assisted GTR. The 5 minute call is made and Naito is exactly where he wouldn’t want to be, crashing down from a lariat and soon kicking out of the Ushigoroshi.

Goto lifting his opponent up to crash him down on the head once again, only for Naito to counter with a Destino-like reversal. Esperanza out the corner and Goto kicks out strong, fighting out of the first Destino attempt and showing his strength of will.

Naito undeterred, however, immediately forcing his way around the still fighting back opponent and finally nailing the Destino for the win.

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito (2 points)

MAIN EVENT

C BLOCK

Tama Tonga vs Tomohiro Ishii

Kicking off with a shoulder charge test of strength, Tonga winning out as we’re reminded how he can physically hang with the likes of Ishii.

It’s not long till we’re reminded of exactly why the Stone Pitbull has his reputation of the tough badass of NJPW. Stiff strikes and Suplexes crash the Tongan down. Tama using his speed and ability to quickly misdirect to his advantage, but as soon as he celebrates Ishii is right back on his feet and ready to German.

The fridge of a man nailing a second rope Superplex. Impressive, but unable to follow up as his charging lariat is countered by a drop kick from Tama, the man directly landing square on Ishii’s head after.

Tonga on top with Ishii fighting back, a Tongan Twist soon took care of that he was now able to hit the mat ready to Gun Stun. POUNCE! That’s a nope from Big Tomo. The Powerbomb soon after and this match continues to swing as Tama kicks out.

Ishii going to pounce again, SURPRISE GUN ST- nope, the power of Ishii halts that yet again. Both men countering each other, but eventually Tonga is able reverse being caught into a spinning DDT. Enough of an opening to Superfly on down for a near fall.

Ishii successfully fighting off the Gun Stun yet again, but trapped in a run of kick outs. The Bloody Sunday not enough either and soon after the Stone Pitbull just hits a Gun Stun of his own. Ishi charging on top as Tama changes tact to try and nail the Jay Driller.

Ishii shouting and charging like the beast he is, stopping Tonga at every turn. Eventually a Gun Stun outta nowhere catches him, Ishii’s Brainbuster attempt switching into him crashing down onto the mat. The move finally nailed, Tama Tonga hoists Big Tom up to Piledrive him on his head with the Jay Driller for the win.

WINNER: Tama Tonga (2 points)

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

C BLOCK

David Finlay – 4 points

EVIL – 4 points

Eddie Kingston – 2 points

Henare – 2 points

Mikey Nichols – 2 points

Tama Tonga – 2 points

Shingo Takagi – 0 points

Tomohiro Ishii – 0 points

D BLOCK

Jeff Cobb – 4 points

Zack Sabre Jr – 4 points

Hirooki Goto – 2 points

Hiroshi Tanahashi – 2 points

Shane Haste – 2 points

Tetsuya Naito – 2 points

Alex Coughlin – 0 points

Toru Yano – 0 points