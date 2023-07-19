The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) The New Face Of War 2023 event that took place on July 18th, 2023 at the Shin-kiba 1st RING in Tokyo, Japan and will air later tonight via a tape delay on FITE+, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Gringo Loco defeated Dragon Libre, Jimmy Lloyd, Minoru Fujita, Terry Yaki and Kikutaro.

Daisuke Masaoka defeated Shane Mercer.

John Wayne Murdoch, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope defeated Toru Sugiura, Tomoya Hirata & Mammoth Sasaki.

Rina Yamashita & Masha Slamovich defeated Sawyer Wreck & Charli Evans.

GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) defeated Shigehiro Irie.

Death Match: Masashi Takeda defeated Joey Janela.