PWG has announced its next show on Tuesday evening. They confirmed TWENTY: Mystery Vortex will take place on August 13.

The theme of these shows is that no matches or talent are announced for the show until wrestlers head to the ring for the match.

Their first show Mystery Vortex took place in July 2003. It will be their first event since the Battle of Los Angeles tournament they held on January 7 and 8. Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the tournament.

The last Mystery Vortex event occurred in August of 2021, where Bandio defeated Black Taurus to retain the PWG World Championship.