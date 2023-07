WWE presents the SummerSlam premium live event on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, that will air on Peacock.

BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for some of the matches that take place at this event:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Seth Rollins (c) -300 (1/3) vs. Finn Balor +200 (2/1)

Singles Match:

Cody Rhodes -450 (2/9) vs. Brock Lesnar +275 (11/4)

Singles Match:

Shayna Baszler -1000 (1/10) vs. Ronda Rousey +550 (11/2)