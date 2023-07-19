Matt Cardona recently did an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the former WWE star spoke about a potential return to WWE or AEW if the opportunity comes about.

“If WWE or AEW, or Marvel Studios, whoever calls me up right now, I’d have a conversation, right? But it’s all about the two C’s, the cash and creative.”

Cardona also spoke about working with Stephanie De Lander.