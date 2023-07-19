ROH is slated to hold its Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event on Friday night at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,179 tickets, and there are 839 left. It’s set up for 3,018.

Current Death Before Dishonor Card

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli defends against TBA

ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle or Shane Taylor

ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata defends against Daniel Garcia

ROH Women’s Championship: Athena defends against Willow Nightingale

ROH Tag Team titles: Lucha Bros. defend against Best Friends, The Kingdom, and Aussie Open