The Judgment Day continues to be a top act in WWE. While their big push continues on the main roster, they are now finding success on the WWE NXT brand as officials look to solidify the black & yellow show as a standalone third brand for the company.

Following tonight’s NXT main event, which saw The Judgment Day help Dominik Mysterio capture the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee, a new report from @WRKDWrestling provides some insight into The Judgment Day’s reign and how WWE officials view them. The big push won’t be ending any time soon.

It was noted that WWE officials see The Judgment Day as the successor to The Bloodline’s ongoing storyline, in terms of fan interest and longevity. It was also said that The Judgment Day’s WWE TV segments frequently gain major interest in the quarter-hour ratings, so they will continue to be the center-point of WWE shows moving forward.

As noted earlier, WWE has reportedly delayed plans for a new addition to The Judgment Day. You can click here for details.

Mysterio is set to make his first title defense against Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash on July 30. The following weekend will see Finn Balor challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, while WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend against Raquel Rodriguez that same night. Damian Priest will be present with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

