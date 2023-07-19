Thea Hail vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in a Submission Match is now official for The Great American Bash.

This will be a rematch from NXT Gold Rush Night 2, where Stratton retained over Hail. At one point in that match, the referee was distracted by Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey arguing with Duke Hudson, and did not see Stratton tapping out to Hail’s Kimura Lock. Tonight’s NXT show saw Hail call Stratton to the ring after a win over Elektra Lopez. Stratton agreed to a rematch but did not agree to the stipulation, until Hail took her down into another submission to make her tap out.

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez was also announced for The Great American Bash on tonight’s show. This will be a rematch from the July 4 NXT show, which saw Davenport get the win.

On a related note, the NXT North American Title match at The Great American Bash will now see new champion Dominik Mysterio defend against Mustafa Ali. Ali vs. Wes Lee for the title was previously announced, but Mysterio defeated Lee for the title on tonight’s show. It’s possible they add Lee to the match to make it a Triple Threat, but that has not been announced as of this writing.

The 2023 NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, July 30 from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.