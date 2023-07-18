As we’ve seen with recent Premium Live Events, WWE looks to be going with the “Triple Main Event” billing for the 36th SummerSlam.

We noted earlier during RAW how Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was confirmed for SummerSlam, with a stipulation to be announced later on. In an update, it was later announced that Finn Balor will challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Both of these matches were referred to as SummerSlam main events. It’s believed that Jey Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be confirmed on this week’s SmackDown, and that would be the third main event to make up the “Triple Main Event” billing. There’s no word yet on which match will close the show as the true main event, and it’s likely that WWE officials have not made made that decision either.

This week’s RAW also saw Ronda Rousey taunt Shayna Baszler and tell her she’s getting them booked for SummerSlam, while Logan Paul agreed to face off next week in the ring with Ricochet, which is where their SummerSlam match will likely be confirmed. Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also likely be confirmed next week as Stratus has agreed to do the match, but only if Lynch can defeat Zoey Stark next week. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is set to defend against Drew McIntyre in Detroit, and while McIntyre had this week off, they are booked for a face-off segment next week, where the title match should be booked or at least a challenge issued.

The list below includes 11 potential SummerSlam matches, so it’s obvious that a few of these will not make the final card. For what it’s worth, it’s been reported that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are a lock to wrestle a match at SummerSlam.

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current announced card along with possible matches:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

PLANNED OR RUMORED MATCHES BUT NOT OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED AS OF THE END OF RAW:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Invitational Winner (Santos Escobar or winner of LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Sheamus vs. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio) vs. Austin Theory (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c)

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.