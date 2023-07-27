NJPW G1 Climax 33 rolls on with Day 9 of the tournament! Featuring 4th Round action between A & B Block competitors.

The tournament’s new format for this year: 4 blocks, 8 wrestlers per block, 2 progress out into the Quarter Finals and it’s a knockout format from there.

Shows feature 8 matches each, 2 blocks getting through a round of match-ups. Finally, there’s a 20 minute time-limit for the matches this year, something to kick up the pace of the action… for everyone except EVIL (I’ll never get that time back).

With that explained, let’s proclaim this year’s “Born in the ring!” slogan and get to these results.

A BLOCK

Chase Owens vs Shota Umino

Villainous Chase not having the patience for the young Shooter, the match quickly descending into a ringside beat-down.

Umino fighting back from the early wearing down, but the veteran Owens was there to constantly bring him back to the mat. A standing dropkick finally hit perfectly enough to allow Shota to follow up with a Trident (leg hooked elevated inverted DDT). A third move in succession wasn’t to come, but some form of footing and momentum had been established for the lad.

Chase constantly showing an ability to read the incoming motion of Umino, the counters and reversals coming quick. However, he was never able to land too strong a killing blow, making Shota’s nose bloody with a stiff knee before being unable to land a follow up Package Piledriver.

Umino either spinning or flipping out of Owens’ biggest hitter every time, finally spinning out in impressive fashion and right into a Dirty Deeds for the win.

WINNER: Shota Umino (6 points)

B BLOCK

TAICHI vs YOSHI-HASHI

A respectful tie up to start us off, escalating into strikes and charges to find out which man would be the first to fall. In the end both lads landing impressive strikes and having their standing moments, TAICHI’s chest bright red as he delivered an awesome kick to ground his opponent.

The Just 5 Guys singer able to have a spell wearing YOSHI-HASHI down, maybe becoming a bit cocky as a stiff kick was suddenly met after with a charging Headhunter. Now YH’s time to shine as he hung his opponent on the ropes to rebound with a beautiful running dropkick.

TAICHI’s momentum escape met with a chop sending him to the corner, only for him to sucker in the following YOSHI-HASHI charge to nail an Enziguri… OFF COME THE PANTS!

The flow semi-stalled with YH fighting back, but TAICHI nailing a Dangerous Suplex brought that to a quick end. Grounding him again with a Bomber and it looking like back news for the CHAOS man. TAICHI setting up for the Powerbomb, reversed into a Destroyer!

A full flow from YOSHI-HASHI, nailing a stiff charging lariat, up and down with a Kumagoroshi dropping his opponent on the head for only a near fall. That kick out igniting TAICHI’s fire, rolling around perfectly into a Gedo’s Clutch pin for YH to just escape.

The match elevating into both lads nailing slaps and strikes. YH ducking and nailing a Backbreaker to set up a Crucifix Pin, only to be caught into a snap Black Mafisto. YOSHI-HASHI kicking out as TAICHI roars fire. The IWGP Tag Team Champion fighting back the best he could, but a Superkick crashed him back down and a follow up Black Mafisto ended it all.

WINNER: TAICHI (6 points)

A BLOCK

Kaito Kiyomiya vs Gabe Kidd

Gabe Kidd this time jumping his opponent within SECONDS of the lad walking out for his entrance. A brawl through the floor seats, resulting in a charge into the chairs completely failing for my fellow Notts brethren. Hey, we’ve all been there.

The match finally getting underway with the Tokyo crowd jeering Kidd, fair to say the wild brawlings did not win their affection. The verbal piss taking inviting Kiyomiya right into the trap… to get bit!

That disrespect the thing that was finally enough to light the fire under the NOAH star, a fight that was just met with pure viciousness from Kidd. A high angle back body drop leaving Kiyomiya flat out in the ring, but Gabe lifts the head to stop the pin. Claiming he’s having too much fun and… I’m… I’m not sure about that one, mate.

Powerfully whipping Kiyomiya to the outside and taking the piss even further as he makes the lad beat the count. Something that quickly proved to be a mistake, as after beating the count Kaito fired in with new vigor. Gaining a footing in the match he never had before, nailing lariats, flying dropkicks and Jumbo knees.

It taking a cheeky ref distraction low blow to avoid a Dragon Suplex. The footing for disrespect and viciousness finally able to be displayed again, but that fire under Kiyomiya was still ignited. The NOAH star returning the favour and spitting on Gabe too, the fire in him kindling into taking Kidd right into his style of fight.

The two brawling into the crowd, but this time both men willing and up for the fight. If anything it was Kaito more caught up under the controlling spell of the brawl. Forearms in the floor seats, both men just completely ignoring the referee’s count. Head-to-head and both asking for more as the referee’s count hits 20.

The brawl long continuing after the bell, both men still just as heated and boiled within the rage of the brawl. The crowd chanting for Kidd as his rage continues to froth, obviously met with middle fingers, but the Tokyo crowd do sure love themselves a brawl.

DRAW: Gabe Kidd (5 points) Kaito Kiyomiya (6 points)

B BLOCK

Great O’Khan vs Tanga Loa

A strong boi lock up to start, as the match moved on Loa opting to rely on his power as O’Khan swung to also ground and wear the man down. The Tongan’s surgically repaired knee becoming a weakness point for an opponent to zone in on yet again.

After spending the first 5 minutes completely wearing the knee down, Great O’Khan got cheeky and started teasing the man, inviting him to offer some offence. Tanga Loa so slowed that his attempt at momentum was cut down via a big boot with ease.

The muscly man rising in the face of the Mongolian Chops, before endlessly rising after Suplexes. An impressive display, but it was met by O’Khan doing the exact same thing, both men just springing right back up. Eventually shifting gears to simply charge at each other with stiff lariats.

Loa nailing a Spear, but only to kick out at one. O’Khan wrestling smartly quickly dropping an elbow to the knee before Tanga could get back up. It looking like it was only a matter of time before the United Empire man snatched the win, O’Khan perhaps taking too long and finds his claw fought off.

It still feeling like it was O’Khan’s match, he charged at Loa with a roar, only to be hoisted up onto the big man’s shoulders and dropped with a snap Ape Shit. 1, 2, 3 and Tana Loa snatches the win when the wave of the match was seemingly so against him.

WINNER: Tanga Loa (4 points)

A BLOCK

Yota Tsuji vs Hikuleo

Loud cheers for Yota at the bell, a nice welcome to hear chants for Hikuleo also after the initial died down.

Starting with a quick pace as Tsuji tried to use his speed to overcome the tall man, but to his surprise was matched and powered off. Hikuleo soon sent to the outside, Yota taking too long and getting caught with dive, narrowly avoiding disaster and reversing to send the Tongan into the ring post.

Tsuji following up with an impressive Rana off the ropes sending the tall man into the barricade. The Tongan with a weak point after he crashed neck first, and it just so happens the LIJ man has the perfect kind of moveset to capitalise.

Hikuleo showing once again that it’s not so easy to keep him down, constantly fighting back and dropping his opponent with the likes of a Snake Eyes and big boot. The Chokeslam faught off however, even the snap Powerslam was predicted and just kicked away.

Tsuji kicking up the intensity with kicks, only to be stopped in his tracks, but once again he was able to fight off the Chokeslam and roll through into a near fall. Those kick outs kept coming, Yota nailing a Driver to only a two, then following up with a Stomp and charging in with a Spea- nope! Now it was his turn to be blocked with a kick to the noggin.

The Chokeslam avoided yet again, with Tsuji rebounding off the ropes and straight into the Powerslam! The crowd erupting after Hikuleo nailed the move, shortly after hoisting his opponent up to finally nail the Chokeslam and earn the victory.

WINNER: Hikuleo (4 points)

B BLOCK

KENTA vs El Phantasmo

KENTA taking his sweet time to get into the ring for the bell after Phantasmo’s entrance. ELP eventually having enough and just launching onto the cheeky chap from the ring! Taking us into a full on walk n’ brawl through the crowd.

A lengthy ol’ brawl, ELP bleeding from the head after taking a DDT into the wooden bench seats of the crowd. KENTA doing more damage with a second DDT onto the floor, walking to the back to fetch a kendo stick and strike the back of his former stablemate. The referee shoved down as the beating keeps coming.

Blood in his eyes, ELP also pushes the ref to the side and wallops KENTA right over the head with the kendo stick. The brawl staying ringside as Phantasmo takes the fight onto the time keeper’s table, only for KENTA to reverse and spike him through it with a third DDT!

Now finally at long last taking the match into the ring, KENTA diving in with dropkicks to the corner and quickly going for the GTS after such a long beat-down. ELP reversing out of the finish and into a cradle pin to snatch the win!

Karma immediately striking for KENTA’s cheekiness. The man losing the shortest G1 match from bell to bell.

WINNER: El Phantasmo (4 points)

A BLOCK

Ren Narita vs SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Champion)

Narita reaching a desperation point for this G1, it’s now or never for the young Reiwa Musketeer. Against arguably the most difficult opponent in the block, a difficult feat ahead of him in the form of the company’s Heavyweight Champion.

Narita looking to wear the champion down, but SANADA knows exactly when to kick up the pace and slingshot over the top rope onto the young’un. The technique behind the Son of Strong Style’s offence so beautiful, the transitions perfectly trapping, but SANADA’s small spells of offence landed and swung with such force.

Some impressive counters from Narita too, catching the Headscissors and transitioning into a Leg Laced Boston Crab in fluid style. SANADA showing the strength to crawl to the ropes and stay in the fight. Deadfall also fought out of and transitioned into the Cobra Twist submission, Narita really showing he’s a student of the game.

SANADA’s knee completely stopping him him nailing much of his pop-up Cutter, having to follow up with a TKO that wasn’t enough to keep Narita down for the Moonsault. The IWGP Heavyweight Champion only just surviving the following roll up spree.

Narita now in control choking the champion out, seemingly having the counter for Deadfall every time. Inoki Enziguris from both and a mighty slap from Narita sends SANADA into the ropes, only for him to bounce back and quickly transition into Deadfall for the win!

WINNER: SANADA (10 points)

UPDATED BLOCK STANDINGS

A BLOCK

SANADA – 10 points

Kaito Kiyomiya – 6 points

Shota Umino – 6 points

Gabe Kidd – 5 points

Chase Owens – 4 points

Hikuleo – 4 points

Yota Tsuji – 3 points

Ren Narita – 2 points

B BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada – 8 points

TAICHI- 6 points

Will Ospreay – 6 points

El Phantasmo – 4 points

KENTA – 4 points

Tanga Loa- 4 points

YOSH-HASHI – 4 points

Great O’Khan – 2 points

