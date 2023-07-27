The July 28 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Below are spoilers:

* Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage won the Royal Rampage Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles, currently held by FTR. The other teams were The Hardys, The Butcher and The Blade, Luther and Serpentico, Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The Butcher was eliminated last

* The Kingdom defeated two enhancement talents

* Komander defeated Kip Sabian. Komander replaced the injured Scorpio Sky

* Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

