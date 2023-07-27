Lio Rush won’t be working an upcoming GCW event as scheduled, as he has been pulled from a SummerSlam weekend event.

The promotion had originally booked Rush against Mike Bailey at GCW ‘My Name Is’ on Friday, August 4th at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in Detroit, Michigan. Rush was scheduled to face Mike Bailey at the show.

Blake Christian will replace Rush in the match. The promotion announced the news via Twitter:

Lio Rush is out with injury — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 26, 2023

Rush, who is currently the X-Division Champion, is slated to work a tag team match at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 on Sunday, August 20th, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when he teams with Trey Miguel to take on Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi.