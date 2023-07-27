On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler talked about the way AEW has booked Jay White since joining the promotion from NJPW.

“How many wrestlers are not used correctly on that show? It almost reminds me of WCW, look at all the mid-card talent we had from Disco to Rey Mysterio to Chris Jericho to everybody in between and you could only get to a certain level and it wasn’t our fault,” Konnan said. “I can’t put this totally on Jay because I think what they’ve asked him to do he’s done a good job. He’s not killed those killer promos that make you stand out from everybody else.”

