Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about a top AEW storyline during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer talked about the pairing between AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF and Adam Cole. The promotion has focused on storytelling with these two former rivals, leading to big business.

“Whether you like MJF’s ideas or not, each and every time he takes a big swing,” Prinze began. “He might not always hit a home run, but he’d still hit a lot of triples. You know this eventually ends in betrayal. It has to — because Adam Cole wants the belt, and MJF treats it [the belt] like his girlfriend from the ’80s. But this match [against Big Bill & Brian Cage] … I had been waiting for the double clothesline because they had been setting it up for so long, and it is the weakest finisher ever — and I love that they finally won with it.” “I don’t know how they’re pulling this off,” Prinze added. “To have four matches together and be the best tag team, and most entertaining tag team in wrestling — even the stupid ass vignettes they do in the Chinese restaurant. I love this stuff so much!”

