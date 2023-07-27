Major League Wrestling (MLW) will present its latest Fusion show tonight at 8:00 PM ET via YouTube and FITE.tv.

You can check out the official preview for tonight’s show below:

MLW Fusion Preview

RSP vs Justice! Deppen vs Hot Sauce!

Stream on MLW’s YouTube Channel & FITE TV

MLW FUSION tonight at 8pm ET headlined by Tracy Williams vs Tony Deppen in Stage One of the 2023 Opera Cup, streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

Streaming 8pm ET at: https://youtu.be/XW4-kBWPa2Y

Tracy Williams vs Tony Deppen – Opera Cup Stage One

Rickey Shane Page vs Matthew Justice

Mr Thomas vs J Boujii – BOMAYE Fight Club Tryout

Fatu fires off on The Calling as the “Highchief of the Hood” is ready to throw down.

The oldest tournament in wrestling showcases the next generation of grappling as “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams and Tony Deppen go to war in stage 1 of the 2023 Opera Cup.

Will the mouthy Deppen get silenced with a crossface or will Hershey’s sweetest wrestler vanquish “Hot Sauce” and punch his ticket to the finals against Davey Boy Smith Jr? Tune in and find out!

What does Willie Mack think of the disrespect being thrown his way by Alex Kane? The Mack speaks his mind as the road to Fury Road heats up.

The “Human Slaughterhouse” Rickey Shane Page emerges from the darkness to fight the Second Gear Crew’s Matthew Justice. It’s Justice’s first match since the savage War Chamber encounter earlier this year. Will “Thrash” raise hell or experience a downward spiral, courtesy of RSP?

Mister Saint Laurent promises reprisals against The Second Gear Crew.

Mr Thomas goes one on one with prospect J Boujii in a BOMAYE Fight Club Tryout as Alex Kane’s team goes into full recruitment mode.

PLUS: Round 5 of the 2023 MLW Open Draft.

