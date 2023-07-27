Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics, including Billy Gunn’s teased in-ring retirement on AEW Collision last week.

Following a loss to The House of Black in a trios bout with The Acclaimed, Gunn took off his boots and left them in the ring, indicating he’s done, although there’s speculation this was a storyline angle.

“Billy is 58 years old. He don’t look 58, but there comes a time when you just can’t do it no more — not at the level that you feel like you should be at. Or the emotions may have gotten to him. I mean, he did lose. Did they lose because of him? Was there something where he felt like, ‘Sh**, if I was better, if I was younger,’ and then the emotion overwhelms you and you just make a knee-jerk reaction, maybe that’s it. I don’t know.” “We’ll find out, but I’ve been there before,” Henry continued. “It wasn’t about the losing. It was about how I saw the way I looked on screen. I’m like, ‘Damn. I lost a step.’ And when I see it, I know the fans see it. So that was it for me. I didn’t ever want to look like that again, and maybe [Billy] just saw himself slip.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc