Roxanne Perez made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Perez talked about the angle done on WWE NXT Tuesday night where she attacked Blair Davenport at a gas station ahead of their Weapons Wild Match at NXT Great American Bash this Sunday night.

“That was so much fun. Since the independent scene, I love the hardcore stuff. Doing that whole grocery brawl, and especially it being a callback to ‘Stone Cold’ and Booker T, that was so cool being able to relive watching that. It was pretty cool.”

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion also discussed giving the fans a new side of her.

“I mean, she has definitely been poking at the bear,” Perez said. “I’m still the good guy, I’m still the good guy. But I think I really needed to show her, we had a segment last week where I was just trying to have a conversation with her and tell I her I do have that killer instinct in me. “I may be a nice person but, excuse my language, if you “F” with me, you’re gonna see a different side of me. She was laughing in my face and just kind of thinking that I was playing a joke. I showed her. I showed her how much of a joke I really can be.”

H/T to Wrestlezone