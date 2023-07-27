WWE NXT Great American Bash event on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas and will air on Peacock.

BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for some of the matches that take place at this event:

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes -500 vs. Ilja Dragunov +300

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton -5000 vs. Thea Hail +1000

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) +175 vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks -250

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio -130 vs. Mustafa Ali +215 vs. Wes Lee +215

Gable Steveson -1000 vs. Baron Corbin +500

Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez +100 vs. Blair Davenport -140

Pre-Show Match: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz +150 vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson -200