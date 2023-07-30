Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Fort Myers, Florida at the Hertz Arena, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci).
WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over AJ Styles.
Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre.
Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest.
Omos defeated Johnny Gargano.
WWE Women’s Title Match – Asuka (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a Triple Threat.
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins retains over Finn Balor.