ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Hartford, CT at the XL Center. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

The Infantry defeated Nick Comorato and Jora Johl

Robyn Renegade defeated Christine Marie

The Gates of Agony (with Prince Nana) defeated The Boys

Shane Taylor defeated Christopher Daniels in a semifinal match in the ROH TV Title Eliminator tournament

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Mike Magnum

ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata defeated Josh Woods

Cole Karter defeated LSG. Maria Kanellis-Bennett was scouting during the match.

Lelya Hirsch defeated Mirana Vionette. Kanellis-Bennett was also scouting this match.

Aussie Open defeated The Iron Savages

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Diamante

Dalton Castle defeated Zack Clayton

Gravity defeated Tony Nese in a ROH TV Title Eliminator semifinal

Komander and Hijo del Vikingo defeated The Workhorsemen. Aussie Open attacked Kommander and Vikingo after the match.