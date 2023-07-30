ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Hartford, CT at the XL Center. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:
- The Infantry defeated Nick Comorato and Jora Johl
- Robyn Renegade defeated Christine Marie
- The Gates of Agony (with Prince Nana) defeated The Boys
- Shane Taylor defeated Christopher Daniels in a semifinal match in the ROH TV Title Eliminator tournament
- Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Mike Magnum
- ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata defeated Josh Woods
- Cole Karter defeated LSG. Maria Kanellis-Bennett was scouting during the match.
- Lelya Hirsch defeated Mirana Vionette. Kanellis-Bennett was also scouting this match.
- Aussie Open defeated The Iron Savages
- ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Diamante
- Dalton Castle defeated Zack Clayton
- Gravity defeated Tony Nese in a ROH TV Title Eliminator semifinal
- Komander and Hijo del Vikingo defeated The Workhorsemen. Aussie Open attacked Kommander and Vikingo after the match.