AEW has its main event for their biggest show of all time.

MJF will defend the world championship against Adam Cole at the August 27th All In pay-per-view event from the legendary Wembley Stadium in London. MJF granted Cole the match that he promised him after they wrestled FTR for the AEW tag team titles, and it seems that both men are going into the bout as friends. The Salt of the Earth announced this to Cole on tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite.

This is the first matchup announced for All In. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on the card as more matches are revealed.