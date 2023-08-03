Aussie Open are still your ROH tag team champions.

The champs defeated Komander and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was the program’s 200th episode. This marks Aussie Open’s first successful title defense since winning the gold from the Lucha Bros at Death Before Dishonor. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Ricky Starks will go one-on-one with the REAL World Championship CM Punk, with special outside official Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, THIS SATURDAY on #AEWCollision LIVE at 8/7c on @tntdrama! Watch #AEWDynamite200 LIVE on TBS!@CMPunk | @starkmanjones | @realsteamboat pic.twitter.com/pVTKuIxelv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.