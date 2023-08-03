AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature the Best Friends taking on the Blackpool Combat Club in the second-ever Parking Lot Brawl. Check out the card below.

-Best Friends (Chuck & Trent) vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

-Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

-AR Fox & Swerve Strickland in action

-Keith Lee & Hardy Boyz vs. The Butcher and The Blade & Kip Sabian