AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature the Best Friends taking on the Blackpool Combat Club in the second-ever Parking Lot Brawl. Check out the card below.
-Best Friends (Chuck & Trent) vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
-Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue
-AR Fox & Swerve Strickland in action
-Keith Lee & Hardy Boyz vs. The Butcher and The Blade & Kip Sabian
Announced for #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite #AEWDynamite200 pic.twitter.com/OhDz2rs9rC
— (@WrestlingCovers) August 3, 2023