Hikaru Shida is your new AEW Women’s Champion.

Shida defeated Toni Storm on tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite from Tampa. Storm nearly had the match won after spraying the challenger with spray paint and hitting Storm Zero, but Shida managed to kick out, then trapped Storm in a cradle pin to win the gold. This marks her second run as AEW Women’s Champion. Her first happened at the height of COVID, where she defeated Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing 2020 before dropping it to Britt Baker at Double or Nothing 2021.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.