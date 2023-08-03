Tonight’s 200th episode of AEW Dynamite from Tampa featured a wild no DQ triple-threat matchup between Penta El Zero Miedo, Jon Moxley, and Trent. The match saw all three men beat each other silly, which included the use of tables, trash cans, barbed-wire and thumb tacs. Trent would pick up the win after scoring a quick pin on Penta after Moxley hit the Lucha Bro with the Death Rider.

After the match Moxley continued to attack Trent, with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) coming to join in. However, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy come to Trent’s aid and the two trios battled it out. Eventually, the Best Friends cleared the ring, with Chuck Taylor issuing a major challenge to the BCC. He told them to fight the Best Friends this Friday on AEW Rampage in a parking lot brawl, a match they made famous a few years ago with Santana & Ortiz.

Stay tuned for more matchups to be announced for this Friday’s AEW Rampage.