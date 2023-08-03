Rob Van Dam has shown up in AEW.

The Whole F’n Show appeared on tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite to confront FTW Champion Jack Perry, who had made it known that he was unhappy to carry the prestigious title, which was made famous in ECW. Perry previously got into a tiff with AEW producer Jerry Lynn, who promised to bring a special guest on tonight’s show.

It had been reported earlier in the day that AEW would be bringing in RVD for a match with Perry at a future date.

UPDATE: RVD cut a promo with Renee Paquette announcing that the will challenge Jack Perry for the FTW Championship on next week’s AEW Dynamite.