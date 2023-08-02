WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam could be making his AEW in-ring debut in the near future.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW has had talks about booking RVD vs. FTW Champion Jack Perry. The match is being considered for All In or All Out, but has not been confirmed.

RVD’s AEW debut would come as a part of Perry’s ongoing storyline that has him targeting ECW Originals. After defeating Taz’s son Hook to win the FTW Title, which originated in ECW, Perry has taken shots at Taz and others. He will face off with Jerry Lynn on tonight’s Dynamite.

The 52 year old Van Dam has not wrestled on North American TV since defeating Sami Callihan on Impact Wrestling in September 2020. He wrestled one indie match in 2021, and around six matches in 2022, which included Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2022 event in Tokyo, where he teamed with Masato Tanaka for a Hardcore Rules win over Super Crazy and NOSAWA Rongai. His last match looks to be a win over Rhino at BCW’s Tribute to The Extreme in mid-December 2022.

AEW All In is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. No matches have been announced as of this writing, but you can click here for news on a major match being planned.

AEW All Out is scheduled for Sunday, September 3 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Darby Allin vs. AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus is the only match announced as of this writing.

