Kurt Angle opens up about Chris Benoit.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the infamous Crippler during a recent Q & A edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle begins by explaining why he continues to keep mentioning Benoit’s name since it has become a very taboo subject to discuss in the pro wrestling world.

The thing is, with Chris Benoit, you can’t forget he has a son still, okay? The reason why I talk about him so much is because of his son,” Angle explained. “He has a living son right now that thinks the world of his father. I mean, he’s giving him for what he’s done. There’s no excuse for what Chris had done, but when you have a living human being that absolutely idolized his father, and you’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to talk about Chris Benoit because he’s a piece of shit and what he did to his family is horrible.’ What is that going to do for that kid?

Angle obviously doesn’t forgive what Benoit did to his family, but refuses to not recognize that he was one of the very best to ever step into a wrestling ring.

A lot of times when I talk about Chris, I get negative feedback on social media, but you can’t excuse the fact that he was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. You can’t ignore that. It’s really difficult to do that. Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t condone anything he’s done, but I know this, Chris was the best in-ring performer I’ve ever been in the ring with, and I can’t lie about that.

Speaking of David Benoit, he appeared on an episode of AEW Collision last month. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)