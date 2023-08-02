IMPACT Wrestling made announcement today regarding the future of the tag team division.

The promotion revealed that over the next few weeks a tag team tournament will be held, with the winners receiving a shot at the IMPACT tag team titles at the August 27th Emergence event in Toronto. The first tournament matchup will take place on tomorrow’s episode on AXS, which will be Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey taking on the Rascalz. The other two teams are the former champions ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) and Sami Callihan and Rich Swann.

An IMPACT Tag Team Championship number one contenders tournament will take place over the coming weeks with the winner getting a title shot at #Emergence! @TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz will face @SpeedballBailey and @TheJonGresham in the first tournament match on IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/nXrFExreq4 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 2, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 3RD IMPACT ON AXS:

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match

Kenny King (c) vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Joe Hendry

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham

Heath vs. Angels

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Trinity kicks off IMPACT