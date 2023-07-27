IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay is set to return to the AEW ring at All In.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Ospreay is planned for a match in his home country of England at AEW All In. However, this will not be a rematch with Kenny Omega, who dropped the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title to Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II in June, which was a rematch from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January.

The plan as of earlier this month was to do Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho at AEW All In, according to NJPW sources. Don Callis will be involved in some fashion, but it’s not clear what his role will be as of this writing. Callis has been courting Jericho on AEW Dynamite as of late, and there’s history between the two, but he also accompanied Ospreay to the ring at Forbidden Door.

If the match happens, this will be the first time Jericho and Ospreay have worked together.

AEW All In will take place on Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This will be AEW’s debut in the UK, and their first event held outside of North America. No matches have been announced as of this writing.

