Fuego Del Sol recently spoke with Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling about a wide variety of topics, including his thoughts on the large AEW roster.

The former company star was asked if he thinks the roster is too big and whether that hurts certain talents due to the limited screen time they get. Here was his response:

Yes and no. I’ll never be mad at people collecting a paycheck, man. There’s so many guys that work so hard in that locker room, there’s guys that are so talented that haven’t got to show it yet. Some people don’t like them, but The Gunns man. They work on their bodies, they’re extremely charismatic and you don’t get to see how charismatic they really are. Someone like Anthony Agogo, who is an Olympic wrestler. He comes in and trains his ass off to make it as a pro wrestler and he’s jacked, he can talk. He’s got this legitimate background, he doesn’t get that opportunity yet. There’s so many guys that aren’t being used, that haven’t got that opportunity to show out as of yet, but I can’t be mad that they’re getting paid because they deserve to get paid, they’re just waiting on their opportunity.

Fuego says that rather than trimming the roster the programs just need to have better structure so that the talent can be better balanced

So, with the introduction of Ring Of Honor, with the introduction of Collision, with the introduction of house shows, I think more than anything, there just needs to be a proper structure [showing] how much has this guy got to wrestle this month? Is he getting better? [Implement] a grading system, how was his matches here, here, and here? Should we get him on the show more, should we get him on the show less? There’s a balance to it all. I can’t say they have too many guys, I’ll never be mad at guys making a paycheck. However, there’s definitely times when you feel like people aren’t getting used as much as you want them to be or as much as you think they should be.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)