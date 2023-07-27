Speaking on the Superstar Crossover program, WWE’s Xavier Woods gave his thoughts on the work the Usos have been doing over the last couple years as members of the Bloodline. Here is what he had to say:

It’s been awesome seeing their growth throughout the company. So when they first came in, and then moving to face paint, and then turning heel, and then like really finding their legs and growing into what they are now. [They’re] some of the best performers that we have on the roster and they had been for a very long time, but the fact that they get to show it now and kind of live in it. I think that only makes you better, obviously. It’s been great seeing this, this comeuppance that we’ve been seeing from Jey especially, because when people are coming into The Bloodline, he’s got to sit there and think, ‘Oh, I got my ass beat to get into this. Everybody’s just getting let in, what is this?’ So to see him finally pop off has been really awesome to see. Because it’s been a long time for him. It’s been a long time for both of them. So, right now is a really good time for them.

