Cody Rhodes doesn’t guarantee that he can finish his story.

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sam Roberts, where he explains how difficult it was to lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in front of a stadium of people who were so excited for him to win.

Part of what we do is how happy they get and sometimes how furious they get. I was more surprised with the biggest task that came after. Minutes after, it dawned on me, to get back here, they have to still believe in me. I just lost in front of them, and they have to still believe. I’ve done some tough things. In the documentary, there are things said that could not be done, and we went and did them. The task of ‘can I get them to be on board even more after so many have invested, flown out, traveled, brought people.’ I remember seeing a guy in the crowd who had every piece of my merch on, every piece, and he was just staring at me. Grown man, hand on his hips, I caught eyes, I couldn’t break. I told him, ‘I’m sorry.’ That was the part that surprised me the most. Every place we go to, and knock on wood this continues to happen, every place we go to seems like more excitement. I don’t want to buy in and be like, ‘I knew it.’ No, it’s a tough task. They feel more excited, and a thing I noticed was fans are bringing signs back a lot more these days. Signs, that’s like the greatest thing ever. I had to make the point of trying to acknowledge each one of these. That really fills me up.”

Cody later says that his story is not a “lock” in any way, adding that everything he does on that path is very fragile.

I think we’re on pace to do something very special, but everything I do, is so fragile. It feels fragile, all great things are. The story of Cody Rhodes is not a lock. Getting back, it’s fragile, but I try to make it a lock.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)