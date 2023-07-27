Kazuchika Okada opens up about his loss to Will Ospreay at today’s G1 Climax tournament matchup.

The Rainmaker spoke with the NJPW press after his loss to the Aerial Assassin, which he claims is sort of like losing to your little brother. Okada is proud of Ospreay, but warns him that he will see him again in the finals.

Well, losing to Ospreay today is nothing to be ashamed of. But it still burns me up. Even though we fight on different teams, we’re still like brothers, in some ways. Nothing’s worse than losing to your little bro. “Well, I’ve known for years just how strong Ospreay really is. Unfortunately, that’s it for our meeting in the G1 blocks. Ospreay… See you in the finals.

With the victory Ospreay continues his excellent 2023. Last month he defeated Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 to reclaim the IWGP United States Championship, a match that many have called one of the best of the year. Check out Okada’s full comments below.

