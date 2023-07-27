Gable Steveson recently spoke with the Star Tribune about his upcoming WWE debut match against Baron Corbin at NXT Great American Bash.

The Olympic Gold medal winner begins by saying how much he still loves amateur wrestling, adding that it’s still a passion he has and that he still has a year of eligibility to compete in college if he wanted to.

Amateur wrestling is “my passion,” and “my fire still burns for it … I still have the year of [college] eligibility, and always will be ready to compete for USA.

Regarding his debut, Steveson says he’s excited to finally show the WWE Universe what he is capable of and how grateful he is for the opportunity.

Very excited. First time people are seeing me. Thankful for the opportunity.

Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said that he and the rest of the wrestling world are excited to see what Steveson does in his WWE debut.