Wednesday’s live post-Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 898,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 5.77% from last week’s episode, which drew 953,000 viewers for Blood & Guts 2023.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.70% from last week’s 0.34 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 383,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 13.15% from last week’s 441,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.34 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the twelfth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating, tied with four other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.77% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.70% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 8% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 12.12% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Fight for The Fallen show.

Wednesday’s post-Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland, Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie, PAC vs. Gravity, a promo from Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament winners AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against AR Fox, plus ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Best Friends, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode: 809,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Forbidden Door II episode)

July 5 Episode: 855,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 825,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 953,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

July 26 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

