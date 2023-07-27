The fallout from Death Before Dishonor:
- Trish Adora vs. Tina San Antonio
- Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Adrian Soriano & Gabriel Hodder
- The Kingdom vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams
- Eli Isom vs. Josh Woods
- Trustbusters vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
- Ring of Honor World Six-man Tag Team Championship: The Mogul Embassy vs. Iron Savages
Ring of Honor TV 7/27/23
From the Prudentia Center in Newark, New Jersey with Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman on commentary tonight.