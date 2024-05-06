The viewership numbers are in for the May 3rd edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,148,000 viewers and scored a 0.60 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are fairly close to the previous Friday’s SmackDown, which drew 2,143,000 viewers. However, the key demo number did rise 3% from last week’s 0.58.

SmackDown took place from the LCLD Arena in France, and was announced as the largest gate in the blue-brand’s history. WWE set another record the following night at Backlash, which became the largest gate for an arena show in company history. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.