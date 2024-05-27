Last night AEW held its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, an event that marked the five-year anniversary of AEW’s first-ever show. Bryan Alvarez from F4Wonline has released an update on three of the company’s biggest stars following the event.

Adam Copeland retained his TNT Championship over Malakai Black in a barbed-wire steel cage match. However, it looks liked the Rated-R Superstar got hurt when executing a dive from the top of the cage. The severity of Copeland’s injury is currently unknown but hopefully it’s nothing serious.

Jack Perry and The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Young Bucks) were victorious over Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, FTR, Darby Allin) in the Double or Nothing main event. Perry got sprayed with a flamethrower in the match, but is doing fine and sustained no major burns.

Allin was also banged up pretty badly in the main event and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is said to be doing fine, with no severe injuries but we will keep you updated.