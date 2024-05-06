Shawn Michaels shoots for the fences.

The Heartbreak Kid took to social media today to invite hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar to NXT, and even offers to mediate a session between them. The two iconic rappers have been dominating headlines due to their ongoing beef that has led to numerous diss tracks being released. Lamar even dropped a “Sweet Chin Music” reference in his track entitled, “Not Like Us.” Drake has since responded with a diss called, “The Heart Part 6.”

Michaels writes, “A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way. @kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.”

At this time there has been no response from Drake or Kendrick about Michael's offer. Would you like to see the two hip-hop heavyweights on NXT?