Ric Flair got into an incident during a recent visit to a stone-fired pizza joint.

In a new post on social media The Nature Boy aired his grievances about his experience at a Piesanos establishment in Gainesville, Florida. According to the former world champion, he was shown the door after expressing his dissatisfaction with the kitchen manager’s extended bathroom break.

His post read:

“My visit to @piesanosstonefiredpizza turned sour. Despite spending $1500 and generously engaging with both customers and staff, I was unceremoniously asked to leave. The reason? Apparently, I raised concerns about the kitchen manager’s prolonged bathroom hiatus. My advice? Avoid this spot if you’re seeking a pleasant dining experience in Gainesville! WOOOOO!”

Jerry Roberts, co-owner of Piesanos, addressed the incident with the Gainesville Sun. While he commended his team’s handling of the situation, he chose not to delve into the specifics behind Flair’s departure.

“We’ve thoroughly reviewed the recent incident at our establishment. Our team acted with professionalism to ensure the well-being of our patrons and staff. We’ve expressed our gratitude to our team for upholding our values and handling the situation admirably,” Roberts stated.

Despite the setback, Flair shared a snapshot on Instagram from his time at the restaurant on Sunday, celebrating a family milestone:

“Cheers to the growing family! Celebrating graduation in Gainesville with Paris and Summer! WOOOOO!”