Cody Rhodes looks back on his 2022 Hell in a Cell showdown with Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare reflected on this classic encounter during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he began by massively praising Rollins for being an excellent wrestler and for making a mysterious decision that day that Cody is eternally grateful for.

Oh, I feel like, Oh, man. I feel like because Seth and I’s rivalry is true, and real. I don’t want to tell you how unbelievably, it’s fair, it’s fair to say. Seth is, I can’t even begin to tell you how good Seth Rollins is as a wrestler, psychologist in the ring. And without getting too far, Seth made a decision that day that he made, it was his decision to make, that will forever be something I’m grateful for.

Cody later says that he and Rollins are not friends, but that he will one day write a book about how valuable the Visionary has been to WWE and the wrestling business. He adds that he is grateful to have such a good sparring partner in his quest for the top spot on Monday Night Raw.

Seth and I are not friends. It doesn’t look like we’re heading towards friendship. There has been some flirtation with it. Don’t think it’s going to happen though. All that aside, if I ever write a book one day, a whole chapter will be about how good that guy is and how he’s super valuable to WWE. And he’s still undervalued, in my opinion. And having Monday nights with him and I in a nice, competitive who’s the guy, without ever having to be in the ring with each other. I couldn’t ask for a better sparring partner in that sense. I don’t want to wrestle Seth ever again. But that day, he made a decision that was very important. And if you get him ask him because I still don’t want to say nice things about him.

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending us quotes.)