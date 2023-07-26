Kota Ibushi reflects on his AEW debut at last Wednesday’s Blood & Guts match.

Ibushi teamed with the Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Young Bucks) in their victory over the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Konosuke Takeshita) in the dangerous cage match, which was the third-ever in AEW history. The Japanese superstar did appear to be moving slower at times than fans had ever seen in the past, and now he reveals why in a new post on Twitter.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion states that his wrestling shoes were thin and his feet got punctured by multiple tacs and pieces of glass. He assures everyone that he will be as good as he always is in the future.

I’m home. It’s my fault that I didn’t know thumbtacks and glass after all this time. I have thin wrestling shoes, so it penetrated and it was just painful from the middle, and I ended up moving like an old man. I’m sorry! Far from being unable to kick, both ankles were stiff Life with a cane for the first time in my life No, I’ll be cured tomorrow! That is Kota Ibushi!

Check out his tweet below.